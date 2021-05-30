Allegri gives the go-ahead for Juventus to sign AC Milan star

Max Allegri has given Juventus the go-ahead to seal the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan this summer.

The Turkish international will be a free agent in a months time, and is allowed to talk to potential suitors about a free transfer.

Liverpool had been linked with his capture this week, but it is now the Old Lady who are expected to steal a march on their rivals with CalcioMercato reporting that returning manager Max Allegri giving the thumbs up to the signing.

Calhanoglu has played his part in 21 goals for the Rossoneri this season, scoring nine and assisting 12, and could be a great addition to our playing squad ahead of the new campaign.

The midfielder could well be joined in Turin by team-mate Gigio Donnarumma this summer also. The Italian shot-stopper’s exit has already been confirmed by Milan supremo Paulo Maldini, with Donnarumma also leaving on a free transfer.

Juve could well be landing two of their best players without paying a single penny to their rivals, and both would no doubt give us a great boost as we look to reclaim our league title from Inter Milan next term.

Is there any doubt that Hakan would walk into our first-team squad?

Patrick