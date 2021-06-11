Allegri gives the go ahead for Premier League striker to join Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri and Gabriel Jesus have given their approval for the Brazilian striker to join Juventus.

Juve needs a new striker and the Brazilian has emerged as their target.

He hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations City had of him when he joined them from Palmeiras.

The English champions have just allowed Sergio Aguero to leave for free and would need to replace him.

Despite that, they are still open to selling Gabriel Jesus if an offer comes in.

Juve is targeting a loan deal with no obligation to buy him and it seems the deal will go through.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato is reporting that the striker is happy to have a stint in Turin.

Allegri’s acceptance is needed for the transfer to go through and the report claims that it has finally arrived.

Juve had just Alvaro Morata, on loan, as a striker last season and he has returned to Spain with Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri would like to have him back, but it is unclear if a move for Jesus will end their pursuit of the former Chelsea man.

The futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are also uncertain and if Juve loses any of them, they might have to sign more than one attacker.