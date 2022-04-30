Allegri gives updates on injured players and reveals why he likes Jurgen Klopp

This Sunday, Juventus will play hosts for Venezia at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri will be looking to cement their position amongst the top four while pushing for a podium finish.

On the other hand, the visitors are in a full crisis mode. After losing their last eight matches, the management decided to sack the club’s manager Paulo Zanetti. The Arancioneroverdi currently lie at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri believes that his players would commit a grave mistake by taking the game light-heartedly. The manager insists that the Venetians must be respected.

“First of all we have to return to winning at home. There are still four games to go, we have the chance to take three points against a team that has changed coach and has been losing for eight games,” said Allegri during his pre-match press conference on Saturday as translated by Football Italia.

“They have always fought, we have always conceded goals in the last four and tomorrow we must try not to concede. Tomorrow we need to have great respect for our opponents, we think we’ve already achieved our goal but that’s not the case.”

The Livorno native also heaped praise on Moise Kean after scoring the winner against Sassuolo last Monday, while also revealing which match he’d love to replay.

“Kean never scores boring goals. Tomorrow I’ll assess whether to play him at the start or not. He made a good start in Sassuolo, he’s in good shape physically and mentally and I’m happy with what he’s doing.

“I’d like to play the Champions League again. You have to remember the mistakes we made. But there have been some positive things, it’s pointless thinking about how the season will end.

“We have to get the four points we need and play the Coppa Italia final in the best possible way.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had recently reaffirmed his trust in Allegri for the long term, and the latter thanked him for his words. He also explained why he likes his colleague Jurgen Klopp who signed a contract extension with Liverpool this week.

“I was very pleased with the words of the president. Juve have won a lot in recent years, they’ve been very good in Europe, always playing important Champions Leagues. This year we have a good foundation, we have to be ready for next year.

“I don’t know Klopp very well but I like him because he doesn’t take himself seriously and he’s very good. In Italy, you tend to throw coaches out overnight, being on the same bench can be an advantage for everyone.

“We’ve worked well with Juve this year, all together, trying to evaluate the mistakes we’ve made. We’re on the right path, but it’s a long way from winning because only one team wins. Not fighting for the championship really angers me.”

Finally, the tactician gave us an update on the conditions of some of the injured players, including Arthur, Juan Cuadrado and Manuel Locatelli.

“Arthur will be available tomorrow. Danilo was rested for a few days but he trained with the team today. He needs to rest but he must play tomorrow.

“Cuadrado should be back for Genoa, as for De Sciglio, we’ll see. McKennie and Locatelli are working well, we hope to have them available by the end of the season, but it’s difficult.”