Allegri hailed for transforming the Juventus team

Juventus started this season badly, but the Bianconeri have since turned the corner.

This new year has seen their performance become much better than it was in the first half of the season.

Juve is still chasing a top-four spot, but the clubs above them are now worried that they might even join the title race soon.

If they consistently win matches, that will surely happen, but they need to stay focused one game per time.

Their transformation in this campaign has impressed La Stampa, and they wrote about the turnaround in a recent piece via Tuttomercatoweb.

Having watched the club become better in all competitions, they credit Allegri for transforming their performance.

They write: “Juventus has renewed itself. Allegri managed to transform the Bianconeri into what is now his team, a solid group ready to suffer in order to bring home the result. Behind the 15 consecutive useful results in championships there are some tricks of the coach, such as the changes of roles made and the confidence returned to the whole block.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri got a lot of stick when Juve was underperforming at the beginning of this campaign and it is only fitting that he is praised for the improvement of performances as well.

He inherited a Juve side that was struggling and it was always going to be hard for him to get them to perform immediately.

But that is changing gradually and we expect them to challenge for the league title from the start of next season.