Max Allegri has praised Adrien Rabiot after his two-goal performance for Juventus against Maccabi Haifa yesterday.

The midfielder was close to leaving Juve in the last transfer window after the club accepted an offer from Manchester United.

However, he couldn’t reach an agreement on personal terms with the English club and stayed at Juve.

Allegri has always liked the former PSG man and shows this by fielding him in different matches.

However, some fans struggle to see his importance to the Bianconeri game.

After scoring twice for the club, that could change a little, and Allegri believes the Frenchman has improved.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“He has improved a lot, has matured and at 27 is reaching his peak. He can still improve his forward play and get the passes away quicker.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of Allegri’s trusted men, but this could be his last season at the club.

His current contract is running out, and the midfielder might price himself out of a renewal.

However, if he keeps performing like this, he will not lack suitors willing to welcome him into their home at the end of his Juve deal.

Hopefully, we will enjoy his talent a lot this season, and he will leave the club with a bang.