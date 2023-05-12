Allegri hails Pogba for his performance against Sevilla

Paul Pogba continued his return from injury with another substitute performance for Juventus in their match against Sevilla last night and keeps getting better.

Juve is taking time with the Frenchman as they avoid overloading him with work too soon.

The midfielder made life better for Juve when he stepped on the pitch against the Spanish side and showed lots of glimpses of the Pogba of old.

The Frenchman provided the assist for Juve’s equaliser in the dying seconds of the game and Max Allegri liked what he saw from his lynchpin.

After the game, the gaffer said via Football Italia:

“When games are in the opposition half, he is an extraordinary player. If he was in optimal condition, of course, I would have him in the starting XI every game. He gave a very important contribution this evening.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba was a key player for us during his first spell at the club, which is one reason he has been brought back to Turin.

We have a lot of expectations and his performance in the game against Sevilla reveals what we can expect when he becomes fully fit.

The midfielder will be an important member of our squad next season, so we do not have to rush him back to action.

Instead, we will be patient with him for the remaining games of the season and hope he returns for pre-season in great shape.