Allegri hands out praise to Juventus loanee at Salernitana

Juventus manager Max Allegri has praised Hans Nicolussi Caviglia after he came up against Juventus for his loan club Salernitana yesterday.

The 2000-born midfielder is one of the budding talents Juventus has on their books now and he spent the first half of this term on loan at SudTirol.

The Garnets then secured a loan agreement with Juventus to add him to their squad for the rest of this season, which meant he faced the Bianconeri yesterday.

He came on as a second-half substitute but couldn’t help his side get back in the game. Yet, Allegri has nothing but praise for the young midfielder.

The Bianconeri gaffer said via Calciomercato:

“Salernitana is doing an excellent championship because it is far from the hot zone. Nicolussi Caviglia is technically very good and has character, he comes from a long injury, but he is a stubborn boy who has managed to return to Serie A.”

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is highly rated at Juve, but he has not been as lucky as Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, so he has to build his career outside Juventus.

But playing for Salernitana is much better than our Next Gen team and if he does well, they could take up the option of keeping the midfielder beyond this season.