Allegri happy to beat Sampdoria despite poor mistakes

September 26, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Massimiliano Allegri says he is happy to have beaten Sampdoria 3-2 this afternoon, a result which earned Juventus a second consecutive league win of the season.

The Bianconeri have now won consecutive matches after their poor winless start to the season.

The game was a bitter-sweet experience for them as the win came at a cost following an injury to Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian had opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in the first half, but he left the pitch shortly afterwards with an injury.

Juve will go on to win the game, but it had a nervy finish after Antonio Candreva scored a late consolation for Sampdoria.

Juve could have won the game 3-0, but mistakes cost them a clean sheet and Allegri acknowledged them in his post-match press conference.

He said they are happy to earn their second consecutive win of the season despite the errors and will now focus on their match against Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek.

“The team defended well as a team, but there were errors on a corner for 3-1 and then we gave it away in midfield for 3-2,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We should’ve killed the game off earlier, we’re happy to have a second consecutive victory, the first at home, and will now prepare for Chelsea.”

