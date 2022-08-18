When Adrien Rabiot was apparently on the verge of completing a transfer to Manchester United, a large section of Juventus supporters were delighted by the news. After all, the player hardly inspired during his first three seasons at the club, doing little to justify his hefty wages.
So as you can imagine, the collapse of the Frenchman’s switch to Old Trafford came as blow for the Bianconeri management who had already accepted the bid from the Premier League giants, as well as the supporters who were left disappointed by the recent news.
However, there appears to be at least one man at Continassa who might be content with the outcome.
According to TuttoMercatoWeb via TuttoJuve, Max Allegri will be happy to reinstate Rabiot back in the squad.
Despite the player’s underwhelming displays, the manager still holds him in great esteem, as he appreciates his physical strength in particular.
Last season, the 27-year-old was a regular feature in the starting lineup, and if he stays put in Turin after deadline day, then we can expect more of the same this term.
Juve FC say
For any manger, it always makes sense to rely on all the players at his disposal. So if Rabiot is set to stay at the club, then we better find a way to make him useful.
However, Allegri must also give a fair chance to others, especially the younger players who can arguably offer better contribution than the France international.
5 Comments
Rabiot will sink Juve for sure
allegri will stifle any progress above top 4. the players will succeed despite him, but the future could have been brighter with real coaching
yeah because he will have guaranteed him playing time so he didn`t have to move . what a dinosaur, how did we get to him staying? agnelli. n0 excuses for no scudetto a decent coach would get us the scudetto with these players. Players will get us top 4 despite his tactics and lack of coaching. Rovella and the youngsters paid the price for allegri, always remember that. A real rebuild would have all three youngsters and a positive coach who can Coach, not hide behind `experience` because he can`t mentor and coach. #AllegriOut
Just for once , for once, I am against ALLEGRI……..give playing time to MIRETTI and FAGIOLI, and freeze RABIOT OUT.
Enough.
I really hope this is just media bull but I do fear it’s not. The club need to overstep the coach and force Rabiot out. The player has zero intelligence on the pitch and putting him in the team is suicide.