When Adrien Rabiot was apparently on the verge of completing a transfer to Manchester United, a large section of Juventus supporters were delighted by the news. After all, the player hardly inspired during his first three seasons at the club, doing little to justify his hefty wages.

So as you can imagine, the collapse of the Frenchman’s switch to Old Trafford came as blow for the Bianconeri management who had already accepted the bid from the Premier League giants, as well as the supporters who were left disappointed by the recent news.

However, there appears to be at least one man at Continassa who might be content with the outcome.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via TuttoJuve, Max Allegri will be happy to reinstate Rabiot back in the squad.

Despite the player’s underwhelming displays, the manager still holds him in great esteem, as he appreciates his physical strength in particular.

Last season, the 27-year-old was a regular feature in the starting lineup, and if he stays put in Turin after deadline day, then we can expect more of the same this term.

Juve FC say

For any manger, it always makes sense to rely on all the players at his disposal. So if Rabiot is set to stay at the club, then we better find a way to make him useful.

However, Allegri must also give a fair chance to others, especially the younger players who can arguably offer better contribution than the France international.