Juventus manager Max Allegri has commented on the club’s plans for the January transfer window and revealed he is content with his current squad, trusting the directors to make the right decisions in the transfer market.

Juve has been tipped to make some signings this month, particularly in midfield, where they have lost two important players.

Max Allegri has maximised the potential of the players available to him, and his team is performing well in both the league and the Italian Cup.

This success could lead them to refrain from making any signings this month, especially if they cannot find the right player to acquire.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for several players in the last few months, but Allegri is prepared to continue working if none of them can join his team.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“There is director Giuntoli, there is Manna, they are working, observing, we will see. I am happy with the group I have at my disposal because we are doing good things.”

Juve FC Says

We have a good squad, and our current players have shown they could bring success to the club.

However, we expect to see some new faces this month to make the group even stronger than it is now.