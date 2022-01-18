Allegri has a chance to make Coppa Italia history this season

In 2019, Massimiliano Allegri was haunting for his fifth straight Coppa Italia trophy.

However, his hopes came crashing at the gates of the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, when Atalanta knocked Juventus out of the competition with a 3-0 humbling in the quarter final round.

During that match, the referee gave Max his marching orders after making some complaints.

That encounter proved to his last in the competition until this very day, therefore, the tactician will be serving a one-match ban when the Bianconeri host Sampdoria this evening.

Nevertheless, this campaign will offer the Livorno native yet another chance to write history.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri can become the first manager to win the Coppa Italia for a fifth time.

The former Milan and Cagliari man currently shares the record with Roberto Mancini and Sven-Goran Eriksson with four triumphs for each.

Therefore, the Juventus boss will be adamant on securing another cup trophy and detach himself from his two colleagues.

Juve FC say

While Allegri will have a score to settle in the competition, the Coppa Italia might be the one tournament that Juventus can still win this season, especially following the Italian Super Cup heartbreak.

The Bianconeri are unlikely to compete for the Scudetto this season, as a top four finish appears to be the more realistic goal.

As for the Champions League, we must admit that the squad currently lacks the necessary tools to seriously challenge the continent’s elite.