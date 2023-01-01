Allegri has a dilemma on the right flank: Who will replace Cuadrado in Cremona?

This Wednesday, the Serie A season will resume in an action-packed day which will include an encounter between Cremonese and Juventus.

Between injuries and late arrivals, Max Allegri will be missing some important players for the trip to Cremona, but the most problematic situation is the one he’s facing on the right flank.

During the first part of the season, Juan Cuadrado played almost non-stop due to the lack of alternatives. But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombian is unlikely to play before mid-January, while Mattia De Sciglio will remain out of the matchday squad.

Therefore, the manager is facing a serious dilemma when it comes to selecting a right wingback in his 3-5-2 formation, but there report mentions several possible candidates.

The first is Marley Aké who has recently returned from an injury and featured in the last friendly test against Standard Liege. The young Matias Soulé could be the alternative, although he usually plays higher up the field.

For his part, Tommaso Barbieri might be the more natural solution for the wingback position, but his lack of first team experience could hinder his chances.

Finally, the source suggests Weston McKennie in a converted wide position as a possible solution for the headache, while Federico Chiesa remains an unlikely candidate since he’s yet to regain his best condition.