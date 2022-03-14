Allegri has a special interest in this Juventus teenager

Juventus has some fine talents in their youth ranks and several of them have had chances to train with the first team.

One of the exciting players on the Bianconeri youth side now is Fabio Miretti.

The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and it excites the club and its coaches.

The midfielder has been likened to Claudio Marchisio and there is a lot of hope he would develop into a top player.

He could have been sent out on loan in the last two transfer windows, but Il Bianconero claims Max Allegri has a special interest in him.

The Juve gaffer has afforded him chances to train with the club’s first team and has kept him in the group because he wants to better understand the teenager.

He wants to pick the right position for him so that he won’t get lost in the world of football as he becomes more mature.

The early stage of a footballer’s career is always very important because it could define the rest of it.

Miretti is at an important phase of his development now and he needs to choose his best position wisely.

It is not advisable that he is allowed to follow any path, because being a jack of all trade doesn’t exactly pay as much as being a specialist.