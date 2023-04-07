Allegri has an attacking dilemma ahead of Lazio match

Max Allegri is facing a major selection dilemma ahead of Juventus’ match against Lazio at the weekend.

The black and whites are keen to get as many points as possible on the board before this season ends as they battle against losing 15 league points.

Max Allegri’s men have been one of the strongest in Europe this season, considering the hurdle they face and have still done well.

The game against Lazio will be challenging and a report on Football Italia reveals Allegri still does not know who he would start in attack.

The manager is set to stick with a two-man attack and the report says Allegri still needs to decide which players to partner.

The gaffer has the luxury of picking Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria.

Only two of these attackers will be chosen to play from the start and the manager now has to make that decision.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best problems any manager can have and Allegri will be delighted by how things are turning out for him.

The Bianconeri manager has been one of the best in the business and we trust him to name a good squad for the game against the Romans.