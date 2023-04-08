Allegri has bought into Juventus’ Next Gen plans

Juventus manager Max Allegri had a reputation for not trusting young players with chances before now and the gaffer was always criticised for that.

However, in this campaign, his approach seems to have changed and he is now giving debuts to different youngsters.

The Bianconeri is the only Serie A club with a B team competing in the Italian league system and their Next Gen side is an important step for every youngster coming through the ranks at the club.

It helps the players from the U19 side earn minutes in senior men’s football. Juve has benefited from having the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior and Nicolo Fagioli in their senior squad so far.

It was previously thought Allegri would have a problem with relying on the youngsters, but the gaffer is now fully aligned with it.

Journalist Marco Bo details this in his column on Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb:

“By now, the planet Max has oriented itself with sufficient degrees to align perfectly with that of Juventus not only for the present but also for the future. The new management was very clear on the day of its establishment in the shareholders’ meeting, when both Agnelli resigns and the Ferrero-Scanavino couple emphasised the importance of Next Gen. Destined to become more and more the mine in which to find future champions to be played in the first team. So Allegri and Juventus are increasingly in tune with how to move and act in the next season”.

Juve FC Says

In a period like this, when players are very expensive, the Next Gen side provides us with important personnel to keep the senior team in shape.