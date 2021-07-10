Allegri has chosen his second goalkeeper for next season

After the second farewell of club icon, Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus were left with an important hole to fill in the goalkeeping department.

Wojciech Szczesny is staying at the club, and is expected to act as Massimiliano Allegri’s first choice once again, whilst Carlo Pinsoglio’s contract has been renewed, and will continue to serve as the team’s third choice.

That being said, the Bianconeri still need a strong backup for the Pole shot-stopper, and it appears that the returning manager has opted for an internal solution.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max wishes to maintain Mattia Perin as his second choice goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 – following Buffon’s initial departure – but was unhappy with the backup role.

Therefore, the Italian returned to his former side, Genoa, on an 18-month loan deal between January 2020 and June 2021.

Whilst Perin managed to regain his form and confidence during his loan spell at the Luigi Ferraris stadium, he now finds himself back to square one.

Although the goalkeeper wishes to move elsewhere to play on regular basis, Juve’s management is unwilling to let him leave on another loan spell.

Therefore, if Genoa (or any other club for that matter) want to secure Perin’s services for next season, they’ll have to reach an agreement with the Old Lady that would see him leave Turin on permanent basis.

The player’s contract with Juventus expires in twelve months, and thus, another loan spell would effectively see him leave the club as a free agent next summer, which explains why the hierarchy are adamant about avoiding this last scenario.