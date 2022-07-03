Max Allegri has anointed Kalidou Koulibaly as the replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman looks set to leave Juventus in this transfer window with Chelsea pushing to add him to their squad.

Because he has refused to sign an extension to his current deal, Juve is forced to cash in on him now.

They will have to replace the former Ajax captain, and several names have been linked with a transfer to the club.

Manuel Akanji, Nikola Milenkovic and Gleison Bremer are some of the names that have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium as his replacement.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb insists that Allegri wants no other player but Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender is into the last year of his current deal at Napoli, and they want to keep him.

However, they haven’t met his contract demands so far, and he could be sold off now instead of losing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly has been one of the finest defenders in the world for much of the time he has spent at Napoli.

He is now into his 30s, but he keeps delivering performances at the highest level of the game.

The defender will do a great job for us, and he certainly has what it takes to replace Matthijs de Ligt.