Allegri has never seen a more horrific first half performance from Juventus

Juventus manager Max Allegri was shocked by the performance of his team in the first half of their match against Monza.

Juve was sloppy and the Boys from Brianza took advantage to go into the break with a 2-0 lead.

They defended for their lives in the second half and the Bianconeri could not break them down.

It was a good display from the visitors, but Juve players and fans will want to forget that first-half display as quickly as possible.

Speaking after the fixture, Allegri admits it was a terrible first half. The Bianconeri gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We never did a first half like this”.

“We have conceded 10 goals, we must work on this. It is true that I say that we have made 38 points, but at the moment we have 23 points, we must be aware of the ranking we have”.

Juve FC Says

The first half against Monza was terrible and shows how bad the current Bianconeri team has been.

Not so long ago, the boys were on a superb winning run, but now they cannot secure victory against a club that just got promoted to the league.

We hope better days are ahead, but the players must step up now and start winning matches.