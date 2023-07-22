After two trophyless seasons, Max Allegri is probably a lucky man to still have a job at Juventus.

Allegri had a successful first spell at the club, which appears to be one of the reasons why excuses have been made for him to continue in his position.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who is known for being ruthless in his decision-making, has recently shown this trait at Juventus. However, he seems prepared to give Allegri another season as the manager at the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri will be aiming to end his trophyless second spell at Juventus by securing silverware in the upcoming campaign.

According to Tuttojuve, if Allegri fails to win any trophies next season, he will likely be replaced, and one potential candidate to take over the managerial position is Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti, the former Napoli manager, has taken a break from coaching this year but will be available for a new role at the end of the upcoming season.

As the new campaign progresses, Allegri will undoubtedly be under pressure to deliver results and secure silverware for Juventus. If he falls short, the club might consider making a managerial change, and Spalletti could be one of the potential candidates to take on the role.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has not done well since he returned to the club and we can only continue to support him if that changes in the next campaign.

The gaffer knows three seasons without a trophy is the definition of failure and we expect him to do much better in the next term and secure at least one piece of silverware.