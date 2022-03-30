Allegri has several selection headaches ahead of Juventus-Inter

This Sunday, Juventus and Inter will clash heads in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A campaign.

After closing the gap on the leading trio, the Bianconeri are one point away from the reigning Italian champions (who still have an extra match in hand). Therefore, the Derby d’Italia represents a great chance for the Old Lady to reignite their Scudetto hopes.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri has some major selection headaches to solve before the big match.

The source believes that Dusan Vlahovic will surely lead the frontline despite a physical scare at the beginning of the international break. But the identity of his striking partners is anyone’s guess.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala could both start at the same time, by the Italian manager could opt to leave one of them on the bench and unleash him in the second half.

This would likely give room for Juan Cuadrado to feature in the starting lineup as a right winger. The Colombian has an impressive track record against Inter, and his crosses could be key to unlocking Vlahovic’s goals.

On another front, Allegri will have to choose between Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio for the left-back role. The Brazilian has recently returned from an injury, hence, the Italian could be the favorite to start.

Finally, the coach still has to decide who among his players will be in charge of closing down the spaces on Marcelo Brozovic (who holds the keys for the Nerazzurri in the middle of the park).

Dejan Kulusevski had often served in this role prior to his departure, so Federico Bernardeschi could get the nod for the job.