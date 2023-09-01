Ex-Roma and Italy youth international Stefano Impallomeni has commented on the developing partnership between Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Both attackers have been in impressive form at the start of the season as Allegri makes them strike partners in his 3-5-2 formation.

Chiesa struggled as a wing-back at the club last season and Juve decided that he should be used further up the pitch for now.

The Bianconeri have seen him do better and Vlahovic is also getting back to his best after struggling with injury last season.

Impallomeni is impressed and believes Allegri needs to unlock this partnership to help them thrive.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“By playing only once a week, the staff will be able to focus on the objective of getting the team to reach an optimal physical condition and Allegri will try to make the most of the Chiesa-Vlahovic attacking pair if possible, Juve has the potential to aim for the top but there is a need to rebuild an environmental feeling that was not seen last year.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Chiesa have known each other since they spent time at Fiorentina, which should help them form a solid on-field chemistry.

If that happens, we can be sure that scoring goals will not be a problem for us and the players will also work well to help each other achieve success.