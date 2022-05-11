Allegri has two selection headaches ahead of Coppa Italia final

On Wednesday night, Juventus takes on Inter at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome in the Coppa Italia final.

Ahead of the big Derby d’Italia clash, Max Allegri is reportedly contemplating his options before finalizing his starting lineup.

According to ilBianconero, the Juventus manager still has two selection headaches to resolve.

The former Cagliari and Milan boss will start with Mattia Perin in goal (which has been the custom in cup matches), while Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt act as center backs.

Danilo should return to the first lineup after getting some well-deserved rest, while his compatriot Alex Sandro could be the favorite the start at left-back. However, the source believes that Luca Pellegrini is also in the fray after recovering from a slight knock.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria are the main options, while Paulo Dybala should support Dusan Vlahovic in attack.

Juan Cuadrado is also back from an injury and the report expects him to play from the get-go as a right winger. But once again, the left flank presents a dilemma for the manager.

While the source believes that Federico Bernardeschi is the favorite, Alvaro Morata is also in the picture, and might get the nod after all.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro (Pellegrini); Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi (Morata); Vlahovic