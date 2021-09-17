Allegri hatches best plans to use Chiellini this season

One of the most important players that Juventus has had in recent seasons is Giorgio Chiellini.

The Italian defender is one of the most recognisable players in the world for the work he has done for the Bianconeri and the Italian national team.

At 37, some players have retired while some have become managers, but Chiellini is still going and remains a key member of the Juve squad.

He led the Italian national team to win Euro 2020 as well and is now focused on helping Juventus become a stronger team after they struggled last season.

When Massimiliano Allegri replaced Andrea Pirlo at the helm in the summer, he was out of contract and the club could have elected not to renew his contract.

However, the plan was always to keep him and they have handed him a new two-year deal.

He will remain a key part of their plans in this campaign and the next one, but he might not play every game.

He is not playing as bad as some of his similar experienced teammates, but Juve isn’t looking to overwork him.

Because of this, La Gazzetta dello via Tuttomercatoweb reports that Allegri wants him available for just the big matches.

This includes their next game against AC Milan where he will help them contain the likes of Olivier Giroud.