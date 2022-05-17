Allegri heaps praise on Chiellini after the defender’s final home game for Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has praised Giorgio Chiellini for the help he received from the defender when he first became Juventus’ manager.

Chiellini is leaving Juve after 17 years of outstanding services, and the Azzurri defender featured for the last time in front of the Bianconeri fans last night.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, and he received a warm applause from the crowd when he exited the match on the 17th minute and after the final whistle.

It remains unclear if he would now leave the game entirely, but there are speculations that he would move to a different competition and play for maybe one more season.

Speaking after the game, Allegri was very thankful to the defender, and he claims Chiellini is a good example to all young players.

The Juve gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia: “It was a marvellous evening full of emotions, it was a night for Dybala and Chiellini.

“Chiellini is quitting, he gave Italian, European and world football so much in terms of passion and love for his job. I think everyone in youth academies should study videos of Chiellini to learn how to defend.

“On a personal level, he gave me so much. When I arrived at Juventus, it was him, Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci and Marchisio who let me understand Juventus and helped me.”

Chiellini leaves Juve as one of the heroes of Black and White, and his impact on this club will not be forgotten.

He gave us so much as a player and an individual. He would most likely return to the club in some capacity in the future.

If he decides to try out in another competition before retiring, we wish him the very best.