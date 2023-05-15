Allegri heartbroken following Pogba injury, “happy” with Vlahovic display

On Sunday evening, Juventus secured their third league win in a row to consolidate their second place in the Serie A standings.

The Bianconeri couldn’t find a path towards the goal throughout the first half, but Nicolò Fagioli stunned his former teammate Marco Carnesecchi with a vicious shot to break the deadlock in the second period.

Gleison Bremer’s header then secured a 2-0 win that was marred by Paul Pogba’s latest setback. The Frenchman was enjoying his first start since his return to Juventus last summer, but it ended with a muscular injury in the 21st minute.

After the match, Juventus manager Max Allegri admitted that he and the whole team are heartbroken for the midfielder who left the pitch in tears.