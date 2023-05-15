Allegri heartbroken following Pogba injury, “happy” with Vlahovic display

On Sunday evening, Juventus secured their third league win in a row to consolidate their second place in the Serie A standings.
The Bianconeri couldn’t find a path towards the goal throughout the first half, but Nicolò Fagioli stunned his former teammate Marco Carnesecchi with a vicious shot to break the deadlock in the second period.
Gleison Bremer’s header then secured a 2-0 win that was marred by Paul Pogba’s latest setback. The Frenchman was enjoying his first start since his return to Juventus last summer, but it ended with a muscular injury in the 21st minute.
After the match, Juventus manager Max Allegri admitted that he and the whole team are heartbroken for the midfielder who left the pitch in tears.
“It was a good game, the first half wasn’t easy, Cremonese closed us down well and we were a bit slow in moving the ball,” said the 55-year-old in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.
“In the second half we changed gear, finding the right spaces.
“Pogba? After the Sevilla match I thought about letting him play, I needed a reference close to Vlahovic. It was a test, to understand how it would work with the rhythm early on in the game.
“We’re all really heartbroken, but Paul has broad shoulders, and we’ll wait for him to return.”
On another note, the tactician defended the performance of Dusan Vlahovic who was rather ineffective in front of goal.
“I’m happy with Vlahovic’s performance on a technical level, while Chiesa improved a lot in the second half.
“Now there’s optimism for Sevilla, we’re fine physically, it won’t be easy, but we have to be both good and lucky. We are confident.”
