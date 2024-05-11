Max Allegri has hinted that he could give some minutes to Tiago Djalo when Juventus faces Salernitana this weekend.

The men in black and white will face the Salerno side in one of their most crucial fixtures between now and the end of the season.

Juve has been in inconsistent form in recent months, which has forced Allegri to rely on players who have been at the club for a long time, trusting them to deliver.

This means Djalo has yet to make his debut for the Bianconeri since joining them in the January transfer window.

The defender was also a target for Inter Milan, but Juventus won the race for his signature, and fans expected him to become an important member of the team for the second half of the campaign.

However, Djalo has still not made his debut for the club as Juventus tries its best to secure qualification for the next Champions League as soon as possible.

With just four defenders available to him this weekend, Allegri has hinted that the Portuguese defender might get some playing time.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At the moment, the most important is Salernitana. Then the others fall. Djalò is better. He could also play. With Danilo and Alex Sandro out, I have 4 defenders, 3 will play. I’ll have to evaluate tomorrow.”

Juve FC Says

We trust Allegri’s selection of players, and if Djalo is not ready to play, then the manager does not need to field him, especially since it could prove costly on the pitch.