Allegri hints he could drop Vlahovic for the match against Empoli

Max Allegri has hinted that he could rest Dusan Vlahovic when Juventus takes on Empoli tomorrow.

The Serbian striker has played every game for Juve since he joined the club in the January transfer window.

He came to Turin from Fiorentina in stunning form and we expect him to help the Bianconeri return to the top of Italian football.

He has featured in 5 straight matches for the Bianconeri and he could now be given a chance to rest.

Juve doesn’t lack depth in attack and Moise Kean could be handed a chance to play in his place.

The Juve gaffer said via Football Italia: “Tomorrow, Moise Kean could play, if he does, one between Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata will rest. Kean always has chances to score, so I am very serene.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has not reached the heights we expected of him when he returned to the club in the summer.

However, the Azzurri star remains a top attacker and deserves his chance to play.

Allegri has managed to field Vlahovic, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the same lineup so far.

It would be interesting to see how he would add Kean to the team.