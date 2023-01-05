Allegri hints Juventus might not make a signing this month

Max Allegri insists he has a good squad to work with, as it seems Juventus might not make a signing in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been in fine form recently, but inconsistency is usually not far from them, so they might need help from some new players.

The January transfer window offers them a brilliant chance to add new men to their squad, but the club’s new board will be inaugurated late into the month.

It could affect their plans for the market and Allegri was asked about it. He said via Football Italia:

“I think the club built an important team, but there are a few players injured at the moment.

“Many young players are improving, we must be happy knowing that was can still improve. In terms of team depth, we are ok.

“I believe in the club, I cooperate with Cherubini, and he keeps me updated on players, the market is useful if we need it, if not, it’s useless to change. Our team is ok as it is.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been in the business long enough to understand how transfer decisions go at the highest level.

Juve has some top players on their books now and the Bianconeri should do well in the second half of the season even if no new signings come in.

However, if the right player to strengthen the squad is available on the market, we must add them to our group to give ourselves a good chance of ending the term well.