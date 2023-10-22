Timothy Weah initially made a strong start to life at Juventus and was included in the early season starting XI’s. However, he has been absent from the starting lineup in recent weeks.

His place in the team has been taken by Weston McKennie, who has been deployed on the wing or as a wingback instead of Weah.

It appears that Weah may have had to undergo an expected bedding-in phase at the club and didn’t meet initial expectations. However, he has been making progress, and there are expectations that he will return to starting games for Juventus.

As for the match against AC Milan this weekend, it remains uncertain whether he will be included in the starting lineup, and it’s a decision for Max Allegri to make.

The Bianconeri gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is growing, he had a moment of downturn but now he is finding balance. It was normal that he found some difficulties but now he is very well.”

Juve FC Says

Weah is just joining the club and Juve is significantly bigger than his previous clubs, so we expect him to have a period of adaptation.

It sounds good to hear the gaffer say the youngster is making progress.