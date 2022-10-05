Allegri hints there could be changes for Maccabi Haifa match

Juventus manager Max Allegri has spoken about the possibility of rotating his team for their match against Maccabi Haifa this evening.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to their Champions League campaign, and they need to rescue it now.

After losing their opening two group games, the matches against Maccabi Haifa are now must-wins.

They know this and are working hard to ensure they stay focused on winning.

After making a winning return to club football against Bologna at the weekend, fans expect to get more joy against the Israelis, and it could mean some tactical changes are needed.

Allegri knows he must field his best men, and the Bianconeri manager has hinted at changes to his team.

He said via Calciomercato:

“There will certainly be some changes, I have the possibility to rotate everyone now that we are almost full. I still have to decide the formation, some defenders will stay out and we will also change in midfield. It is not a question of three or four defense, the important thing is to improve what was done on Sunday with Bologna and to follow up on that performance.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Maccabi Haifa is a must-win, and there is little room for excuses if we cannot get all the points on the board.

Allegri has been on this career path for a long time, so he knows what is required of his team to ensure everything goes to plan.