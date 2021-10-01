Allegri hints Torino will be tougher opponents than Chelsea

Massimiliano Allegri has warned his Juventus players that the match against Torino this weekend will be harder than the game against Chelsea.

The Turin derby is a big deal for both clubs and Torino will be out to spoil Juve’s run of form.

They have three consecutive wins now, but team form doesn’t always count in derbies and Torino often thrives on being the underdog.

Speaking ahead of the game, Allegri maintains that the Chelsea game may have been tough, but it is tougher to prepare for a derby.

He has a lot of respect for Torino’s manager, Ivan Juric and praised the Croatian for how he has been able to transmit his ideas to his squad.

He asks his team to be prepared to remain focused on the match for at least 95 minutes.

“Tomorrow, the fans return to the stadium and it will be a good game. We have to fix the ranking, we have a chance. We still need to adjust the table, not to fix it completely,” Allegri said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“It will be the game of their life, it’s a derby and Torino will be preparing it in the best way. We need to do the same and prepare it even better than the one against Chelsea. It will be even more difficult.

“These games are like little finals, we need to take another small step forward, it’s not easy. It will be a different game than the one against Chelsea,” he continued.

“Torino run a lot, Ivan Juric is doing a great job and he’s passed his ideas to his team. It will be a complicated game, we’ll need to have patience and be able to play our game for 95 minutes.”

Juve will be confident of getting yet another win after seeing off Chelsea. However, the Bianconeri cannot afford to be complacent as that could cost them the points.