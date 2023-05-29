Juventus has faced consequences for various transgressions throughout the season, and they were dealt a significant blow with a ten-point deduction imposed three matches before the season concluded. This deduction had an impact on their games against Empoli and AC Milan, causing further frustration after they had successfully appealed an initial punishment.

In addition to the domestic penalties, Juventus also faces the possibility of further sanctions from UEFA, particularly regarding the Prisma case, which has yet to be resolved.

Continued punishments only serve to amplify the frustrations of the Bianconeri and their manager, Max Allegri. The gaffer desires a definitive resolution and hopes that all punishments will be finalised before the start of the next season. This would provide clarity and allow Juventus to move forward without the lingering uncertainty surrounding potential sanctions.

He says via Calciomercato:

“The sooner we detach, the better, then calmly and politely we will make choices and start again saving what good has been done in the season. I hope they tell us before August 20 if there will be other penalty points and they won’t leave us another year to be shot up from all sides”.

Juve FC Says

It has been one tough season for us and it is hard to blame the boys for their performance at this end of the campaign.

They have worked so hard and it is very unfair that a chance to play in the Champions League has been taken away from them.