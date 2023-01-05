Allegri hopes to recover Di Maria for the next Juventus match

Juventus manager Max Allegri is hopeful Angel di Maria will recover from his ankle problem and play in their next game.

The attacker has just returned from his extended break after winning the World Cup and Juve fans were unhappy he couldn’t feature in their game against Cremonese.

He was a star man in the World Cup final and didn’t appear to have injured himself in the game against France, but he suffered a problem after returning to the club.

Speaking after their 1-0 win, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Di Maria trained today and it seems that he is feeling better. He has extraordinary quality, and hopefully, he will be available Pogba is also improving, like Vlahovic and Cuadrado, there are still five months remaining.”

Juve FC Says

This is Di Maria’s one and only season at Juventus because he keeps getting injured, making himself useless to the team at times.

Having signed as one of the most accomplished attackers in world football, he will leave Juve as a terrible signing unless he gets over his injury problems and delivers for them.

If this continues, it is also difficult to see the club extending his contract at the end of this term even for a lower cost.