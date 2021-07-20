Allegri hoping to restart with the same three goalkeepers

Before he left Juventus in 2019, Massimiliano Allegri had Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio as his three goalkeepers during his last season at the club.

Whilst things had change during his two-year absence – with Gianluigi Buffon returning to Turin and Perin being sent on loan to Genoa – the tactician is hoping to work with the same trio upon his return for a second stint, according to la Gazzetta dello Sport.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma’s shadow lurking around the club in the past few months, some expected Szczesny to be sacrificed to make room for the former Milan man.

Nonetheless, the Italian eventually joined Paris Saint Germain, and the Pole can now focus once again on regaining some of the confidence that he seems to have lost during the last stages of the 2020/21 season.

Luckily for the former Arsenal man, he has the full trust of the returning manager, and he will undoubtedly be his number one goalkeeper by the start of the new campaign.

As for Perin, the former Genoa man was hoping to earn more playing time elsewhere, but if no one meets Juve’s valuation, he’ll be destined to remain at the club for his last contractual year.

This last scenario would surely please Max, who hopes to have a reliable backup for Szczesny, and with the Bianconeri’s packed schedule, he would surely get some playing time.

Finally, despite being a third-choice goalkeeper, Pinsoglio is considered to be an important member of the squad. Beloved by everyone at the club – especially Cristiano Ronaldo – the Italian has a positive influence in the locker-room.