Before the end of last season, Nicolò Zaniolo was considered to be one of the primary transfer targets of Juventus.

But once the campaign ended, the club turned its attention towards others, including Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine has become a free agent after leaving Paris Saint Germain, and his representatives have been engaged in lengthy negotiations with the Bianconeri directors.

While we should soon find out whether the 34-year-old will join Max Allegri’s ranks or not, Zaniolo might be more than an alternative option.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Old Lady will continue to pursue Zaniolo regardless of Di Maria’s potential arrival.

The source explains that an important meeting will take place between Roma and the player’s entourage. The 22-year-old has a contract with the club until 2024, but he’s asking for a pay rise in order to pen an extension.

So if the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the capital side will likely put the versatile star on the transfer list in order to maximize on the revenue.

Thus, Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation, hoping to pounce for the player’s services if the negotiations between him and Roma collapse.

Juve FC say

Even if Di Maria decides to join the Bianconeri, he will likely return to Argentina next summer. Hence, it makes sense for Juventus to have a ready-made replacement amongst the ranks.

If this is the Old Lady’s chance to lure Zaniolo towards Turin, then it shouldn’t be wasted in favor of a veteran who won’t linger for long.