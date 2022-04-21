Allegri hoping to maintain Juventus winger for two reasons

Following the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s departure, two of his Juventus teammates have renewed their contracts. We’re talking of course about Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin.

However, the future of two other Bianconeri players is still hanging in the balance. But while most observers expect Mattia De Sciglio to eventually sign a new deal, things are less certain when it comes to Federico Bernardeschi.

Reminiscent to other contract renewal talks, the winger will have to accept a wage deduction if he wishes to linger in Turin beyond the current campaign. The former Fiorentina man currently earns 4 million euros per season.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bernardeschi still has an advocate at Juventus in the form of Max Allegri.

The source explains why the tactician is hoping to maintain the services of the Euro 2020 winner.

Apparently, the former Cagliari and Milan manager sees the 28-year-old as a reliable servant who can play in various roles without complaining too much.

Therefore, reliability and flexibility are the two aspects that Allegri appreciates the most when it comes to the Italian international.

Juve FC say

As we saw last night, Bernardeschi put on a decent shift against his former employers while operating as a fourth midfielder on the right flank.

The winger worked hard at the back, while also breaking the deadlock with an exquisite chest and volley goal.

However, the player’s main problem is his inability to produce good displays on a recurring basis.