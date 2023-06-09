Allegri hoping to maintain Milik but Marseille reject Juventus proposal

Last season, Juventus signed Arkadiusz Milik on loan with an option to buy from Olympique Marseille.

The Pole started the campaign on a promising note, but his goals dried up following his return from an injury sustained in January.

While the Bianconeri have the right to secure the striker’s services on a permanent basis for just 7 million euros, they remain reluctant to pull the trigger. However, the management will have to take a decision on the matter as the buy-clause will expire on June 15.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri is pushing to keep Milik at Juventus for another season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri’s hierarchy tried to renew the player’s loan deal for another year, this time in an offer that includes an obligation to buy on certain conditions. However, Marseille have reportedly rejected this proposal.

As the source explains, Lazio are also keeping tabs on the situation, so the French side will be looking to sell the player in the summer.

Thus, if Juventus would like to maintain Milik’s services beyond the current campaign, they’ll have to pay 7 million euros as stated in the original agreement.

On the other hand, the report reveals that Juventus would resort either to West Ham United’s Gianluca Scamacca or their former star Alvaro Morata (currently at Atletico Madrid) if they miss out on Milik.