After dropping points left and right during the first rounds of the campaign, Juventus will be hoping to get their campaign back on track following the international break.

In less than two weeks, the Bianconeri will travel to Milan for a big clash against the reigning champions at the San Siro.

Therefore, Max Allegri needs to restore order as soon as possible, and it must begin with a convincing victory at Bologna’s expense this Sunday.

However, the tactician will have some injury headaches to deal with. For instance, Fabio Miretti will most likely skip the match after returning early from national duty due to a knock to the right ankle.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri will be hoping to restore the services of Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli.

The two midfielders had been automatic starters in the coach’s lineup last season, but they both sustained injuries earlier in the campaign.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager would like to introduce them alongside Leandro Paredes, but they will first have to regain their full fitness ahead of the weekend encounter.

If they fail to do so, then Juventus will most likely resort to the services of Weston McKennie and Nicolò Fagioli, who would be the last remaining members of the midfield contingent.