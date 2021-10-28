Allegri: How a lack of calmness cost Juventus against Sassuolo

Massimiliano Allegri believes a lack of calmness cost Juventus the points against Sassuolo last night.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 at home by the Black and Greens as they suffer a further setback in their bid to win the league title this season.

A very young Sassuolo side caused Juve many problems, but Allegri says they had more to deal with against Inter Milan and succeeded in that game because they were calmer.

However, against Sassuolo, they were too frenetic and it cost them the points ultimately.

“We should have been more organized, especially at the end of the match. These are games that you can’t lose if you see that you can’t win,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We must reflect on how we handle games, we can’t concede that goal on a counter-attack. We had several chances to score, but if you are not clinical, everything becomes more difficult.

“Regardless of it, we were too frantic at the end of the match and it can’t happen. It’s not a physical problem, it’s more down to mentality,” the Tuscan tactician continued.

“We didn’t suffer as much as tonight against Inter on Sunday, we were calmer, tonight we were too frenetic.

“Sassuolo have great technical skills, they play well on the counter-attack.”

Juve FC say

This loss is a major blow to our chances of winning the Scudetto now and it also exposes our mentality against smaller clubs.

We have struggled against most of them this season and even when we win, we usually let them score up to two goals.

The matches against Sampdoria and Spezia are prime examples and we need to do better to stand a chance of winning the league.

Games against the top teams like Inter and Roma are usually hyped up by the media, but they are very few and the points that win league titles are in the other teams who are not considered title contenders.

Hopefully, we can get our mindset right and return to winning ways in our next match against Verona.