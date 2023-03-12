Allegri identifies the preferred positions of Fagioli and Miretti

This season, two Juventus youth products have cemented themselves as regular first-team members, offering valuable contributions to the cause. Of course, we’re talking about Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti.

Before Sunday’s encounter against Sampdoria, Max Allegri discussed the ideal positions of his two youngsters in his pre-match press conference.

The manager describes Miretti as a classic “Mezzala”, which roughly translates to an outside midfielder when playing in a three-man midfield. It can also be interpreted as a box-to-box midfielder.

As for Fagioli, he’s also playing as a Mezzala at the moment, but the tactician believes that the 22-year-old can also feature as a “Regista”, or a deep-lying playmaker.

“Miretti is a classic Mezzala, he likes to play on the left, he’s very good at breaking free and finding space,” said Allegri via ilBianconero.

“Fagioli is currently playing as a Mezzala, but he can also play in front of the defense. But he likes to act as a right midfielder. He’s better off in this position”.

Moreover, the Juventus manager admitted that Fagioli’s maturity took him by surprise, but reckons that the latter can still improve some facets of his game.

“We all had confidence in Fagioli, but I didn’t imagine he’ll be so mature”, said the coach in his press conference.

“But he’s very smart and he’s doing well. I think he needs to improve in the scoring phase. He has the potential to score a few goals during the season.”