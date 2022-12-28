At the end of the season, Max Allegri will most likely lose the services of one of his most beloved pupils. Of course, we’re talking about Adrien Rabiot who’s destined to leave once his contract with Juventus expires in June, since the club won’t be able to meet his hefty demands.

Therefore, the manager is hoping to replace the Frenchman with another renowned player who can add quality and quantity to the middle of the park.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri has identified Alexis Mac Allister as the ideal profile to fill the void which will be left by Rabiot’s eventual departure.

Both midfielders enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign and were present in the grand finale, but it was Mac Allister’s Argentina that prevailed at France’s expense following a dramatic penalty shootouts.

Even before showcasing his prowess in Qatar, the 24-year-old had been excelling at Brighton. This season, he has thus far scored five goals in his 14 Premier League appearances. He has a contract with the English club than runs until 2025.

The source adds that Mac Allister has several admirers between England and Spain. As for Juventus, they will attempt to sign him in the summer, but could reportedly try their luck in January if they manage to forge fresh funds by selling Weston McKennie next month.