Allegri impressed with Miretti after another Juventus appearance

After impressing twice from the bench in other fixtures, Fabio Miretti earned a start for Juventus in their match against AS Roma yesterday.

Considering that Juve has an injury crisis, it is understandable that he would start a league game.

However, the match against Roma is a tough one, but Allegri showed remarkable faith in the 19-year-old and started him in the fixture.

Juve secured a draw in the fixture, and he gave a wonderful account of himself.

He turned 19 this month, but Allegri says he played as if he was a veteran.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Miretti, let’s leave him alone. He played as a veteran. He is calm in managing the ball and knows how to unmark himself, but I don’t want to pay him too many compliments. He has a first control always forward. ”

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a lucky boy because he seems to have become the next youngster that Max wants to develop.

The gaffer is often criticised for not handing chances to young players, but Miretti discredits that claim.

He has broken into the Juve team so early in his career and he is very likely to have a long one at the club.