Compagnon
Club News

Allegri impressed with Next Gen star and he could soon be in the first team

March 20, 2023 - 11:15 am

Juventus has groomed top players in their Next Gen squad who are now important contributors to their first team.

Max Allegri is often accused of not giving chances to youngsters at the club, but the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior will argue otherwise, having earned promotions to the first team of the black and whites this season.

We expect more players to make that change of levels and the next man who could do this is winger Mattia Compagnon, according to Calciomercato.

They report that he has been outstanding for the club’s B team and has earned two invites to the senior side already.

This means he can become the next man to break into the senior squad and make a name for himself.

Juve FC Says

The recent opportunities handed to players in the Bianconeri first team will motivate others to work hard in the Next Gen side.

Compagnon is highly rated at the club and continues to show he has what it takes to deliver for the senior side.

But the club does not have to rush him because development is gradual and there are many more players ahead of him in the senior side even if he breaks into the team now.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri reveals why he left the Inter Milan match early

March 20, 2023
Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan manager complains about VAR in Juventus win

March 20, 2023
Locatelli

Opinion: Revitalized Juventus finally have their golden trio in midfield

March 20, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.