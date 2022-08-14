Filip Kostic is the latest player to join Juventus in this transfer window as the Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad.

They pursued an interest in the Serbian from the end of last season and finally added him to their squad days ago.

The winger is expected to be one of their main players, but it remains unclear what position he would play at the club or if the Bianconeri will change their formation because of him.

Kostic can play as a left-winger or as a left wing-back. Federico Chiesa is the club’s main left winger now, but he is out with an injury and could be out until the end of next month.

Allegri can maintain his formation and use the former Eintracht Frankfurt star as his left-winger.

However, he can also use him in a different position in a new formation.

Tuttojuve claims the gaffer is in a dilemma over starting the winger or not.

Adding that he might come off the bench or Allegri will alter his formation to make room for the Europa League winner to thrive.

Juve FC Says

Kostic will get plenty of games at Juve if he starts well and makes a good impression on the manager.

However, he is different from the other players at Juve and the club could change its system to help him thrive.