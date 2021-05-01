Allegri in a Ferguson-like role? Capello explains why he’s against the idea

As most Juventus fans probably heard by now, Max Allegri is being tipped by several media outlets for a return to Juventus starting next season.

The Livorno native was at the helm of the squad between 2014 and 2019, and led the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs and two Champions League finals.

Since being relieved from his duties, things have been getting worse for the Old Lady, as the team is currently running the risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Therefore, the former Milan and Cagliari coach could be set to replace Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season, whilst also being granted additional powers within the club.

Some observers claim that Allegri will be given the role of a typical English manager (similar to the one previously held by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United).

However, former Juventus, Milan and Roma coach Fabio Capello would be against such role, which is considered to be an unusual one in the Italian peninsula.

”Our football is not culturally equipped for a model like Ferguson and I think that in the end everyone will try to defend his own backyard,” said the former England manager in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato).

“Ferguson, like (former Arsenal manager) Wenger, gave a very strong footprint to his club. He was the absolute boss of United. He worked little on the pitch, where he delegated a staff who followed his orders to the letter.

”Wenger was also in total control as well, although in the early years, he used to be more present than Ferguson on the field. However, we are talking about football in the nineties and the first decade of the current century.

”Football has changed and is changing above all on two fronts: technology and communication. Social networks are a reality with which a technician contemporary must necessarily confront,” added Capello.

“Defining and respecting the famous three roles, president, sporting director and coach, still seems to me the way to go. Field work for the coach is deeper and more demanding than before.”