Allegri increasingly likely to field a familiar formation against Sporting Club

Juventus faces Sporting Club in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League today and it is a very important match for the black and whites.

Juve won the first leg in Turin, but know how terrific Sporting can be on a good day for the Portuguese side.

They eliminated Arsenal from the last round of the competition and remain one of the favourites to do well before it finishes.

The Bianconeri want to win the Europa League as one of their best routes to the Champions League, having lost 15 league points.

Sporting wants to shock another top side and Max Allegri will be keen to use the best formation he can get for the match.

Calciomercato reveals the Juve boss is likely to field a 4-3-3 formation, with Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria in the front three.

Juve FC Says

We need our best men for the game in Portugal and fortunately, most of them have remained fit.

This gives us a good chance to win the game, and we expect the boys to step out, knowing only victory will be enough.

If we underestimate Sporting, we will definitely regret the decision to do so.