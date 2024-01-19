Juventus manager Max Allegri has once again irked the Inter Milan directors with his latest comments about the Serie A title race.

Juve and Inter are the primary clubs vying for the crown in Italy this season and the Bianconeri are considered serious contenders. Allegri, however, insists that they only aim to secure a top-four finish and have no intention of winning the title, thereby placing pressure on Inter to claim victory.

Inter has frequently fired back, arguing that the absence of European football means Juventus must be crowned champions in the summer.

Following his team’s recent game against Sassuolo, Allegri remarked, “thieves are running away, and the guards must catch them.”

Football Italia reports that these comments have not been well-received by the Inter board, who are irritated by the insinuation. Despite their annoyance, they have chosen not to react publicly.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an experienced gaffer who knows how to play mind games, which could be helpful to his team.

Putting the pressure on Inter reduces the expectation on his team, which makes it easier for them to win games.

Juve could be champions in the summer, but there is still a long way to go and a few more twists are left in the race.