Allegri insists Chiesa’s minutes must be managed

Max Allegri insists Federico Chiesa’s return to action must be appropriately managed, and it is normal that he is getting these niggling pains as he returns to action.

The attacker was injured in January and did not play competitive football for 10 months because of the setback.

He has just returned to the pitch for the club and is now hoping he can start contributing as much as needed.

However, he is currently injured after taking a blow in training, and no one knows when next he will be available.

Speaking about the former Fiorentina man, Allegri said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa has a great desire, but it is normal that it should be managed because in any case he is a player who has been out for 10 months. It is normal that occasionally pains come out”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa was laid off for a long time by injury, so we must continue to be patient with him as he attempts to return to complete action.

The attacker is one player fans want to see in the second half of the season, but we must be patient so the club will not rush him back to action.