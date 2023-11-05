Juventus manager Max Allegri has emphasised that Fiorentina is now considered one of the top four contenders in Serie A, alongside his own team.

Juventus and Fiorentina are set to face each other in a highly anticipated Serie A match this weekend, making it one of the standout fixtures on the Italian football calendar.

While Juventus is determined to secure a victory, Fiorentina is equally eager to claim all available points in the fixture. A win would undoubtedly bring delight to their fans and provide some positivity to the city of Florence following the recent flooding incident.

In recent seasons, both teams have participated in European competitions and Fiorentina is currently competing in the Conference League. An in-form Fiorentina side has proven to be a formidable opponent, and Allegri is well aware of this, recognising them as one of the top four challengers for his team in the Serie A competition.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“They’re one of the best-equipped teams in the league because they have a good squad with technical and physical players. I believe they are a rival in the fight for the top four places, this year they have set up a really excellent team.

“They have Nico Gonzalez who is an important player, the two centre-forwards attack the depth well and have physicality.

“They have Kouamé on the left, Bonaventura who is doing extraordinary things, Arthur, who I had no doubt about, has recovered well from the injury and is doing very well. We know that It will be a very difficult match against a technically very good team.”

Juve FC Says

We all know what Fiorentina can do on their best day and it is not a surprise that Allegri has named them one of Juve’s top four rivals.

This should make his players take them seriously and avoid any form of complacency in the game.