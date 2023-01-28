Allegri insists he did not discuss a contract renewal with Elkann

Max Allegri has responded to rumours that he could sign a new contract at Juventus until 2027.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been one of the club’s most successful managers. However, his return to the bench has not been as successful as his first spell.

Juve won zero trophies last season and have just lost 15 points in this campaign, making it hard for them to even make the top four.

However, after their 15 points deduction by FIGC, it is clear that the man to trust for the job is Allegri and reports claim Juve will even hand him a new deal.

Speaking on the subject, the Bianconeri gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“My renewal? I spoke to Elkann but we didn’t talk about this. He asked me how the team is going and then the rest right now we have to stay focused on the championship. We must not lose sight of it, we have 4 months for the goals to be achieved.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best men for the Juve job now that the club has lost some valuable points.

The former AC Milan manager has the experience of leading a big club even in troubled waters and he already understands the culture at Juve.

However, now is not the time to discuss a new contract at the club because we need to focus on solving our many off-field issues.